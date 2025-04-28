Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $350,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

