Global Frontier Investments LLC Makes New $26.70 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 558,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,700,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 6.9% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

