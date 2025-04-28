Lido Advisors LLC Has $27.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 326.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $376.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.55 and its 200-day moving average is $398.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $373.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

