Northern Trust Corp Has $1.43 Billion Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,764,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,430,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.60 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.99 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

