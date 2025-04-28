The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of Linde worth $440,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,145,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,188,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total value of $1,163,545.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,662. The trade was a 65.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,159 shares of company stock worth $5,603,843. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $448.40 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

