Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,821 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

