Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,627 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.98 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

