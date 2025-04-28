Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 578.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $44,037.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,444.20. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $58,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,710.30. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,305 shares of company stock worth $1,682,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.53 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Get Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.