QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of QUALCOMM worth $2,041,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.56 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 38.03%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,953.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

