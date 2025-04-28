The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 657,005 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,619,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,005 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.79% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $318,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,540,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

