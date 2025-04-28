131,090 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,131,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.15% of Allegion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $4,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $136.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.