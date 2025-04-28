Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,732 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,957 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $77.74 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

