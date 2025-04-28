Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 216,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $160.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.