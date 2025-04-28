8,537 Shares in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Bought by Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJHFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,881,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XJH opened at $37.85 on Monday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $249.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

