Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.