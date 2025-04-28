Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,094 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OKE opened at $86.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

