Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.55.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $286.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $296.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.09 and a 200-day moving average of $249.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

