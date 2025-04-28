Quarry LP Acquires New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.98 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

