Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 166 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Shares of CB opened at $279.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $244.84 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.39 and its 200-day moving average is $281.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

