Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,233 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $735,398,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,529,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

SLB opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,647 shares of company stock worth $4,876,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

