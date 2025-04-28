Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.36.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $269.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

