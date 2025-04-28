Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Rises By 737.5%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIB opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.63. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

