Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Addentax Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 47.57%.
Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.
