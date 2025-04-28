Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Addentax Group Price Performance

Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Addentax Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 47.57%.

Insider Activity

About Addentax Group

In other news, CEO Hong Zhida purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,024.46. This represents a 10.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,195 shares of company stock valued at $29,169. Insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

