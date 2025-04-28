Short Interest in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Grows By 800.0%

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BDGS stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

