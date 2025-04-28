Northern Trust Corp Has $3.27 Billion Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,269,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.85.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

