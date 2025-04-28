Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 541.4% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ASTLW opened at $0.35 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

