Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 541.4% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ASTLW opened at $0.35 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
