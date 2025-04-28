Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $270.64 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

