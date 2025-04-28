Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $517.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

