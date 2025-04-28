ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $24,493,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,774,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $91.78 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $130.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

