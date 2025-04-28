5,901 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Albemarle by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

