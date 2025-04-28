Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NYSE GXO opened at $35.78 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

