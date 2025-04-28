Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $424.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

