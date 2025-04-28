Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 13,028 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

