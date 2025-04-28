III Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Vestis makes up approximately 0.7% of III Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. III Capital Management owned 0.21% of Vestis worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vestis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vestis by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 382,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Vestis Co. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSTS

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.