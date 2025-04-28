Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,062 Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVLA. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jones Trading started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palvella Therapeutics

In related news, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,232.23. The trade was a 1.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Featured Articles

