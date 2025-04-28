Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 372,451 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,864,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,451 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Reading International worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reading International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,359,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDI opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.31. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 258.21% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

