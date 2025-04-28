Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,735 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 91,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

