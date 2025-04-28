Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $20.39 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,589 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.