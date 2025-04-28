The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Purchased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,321 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.10.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $221.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 220,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,627.30. The trade was a 4.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

