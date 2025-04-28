Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.16% of Inhibikase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 544.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 272,813 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,585,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

