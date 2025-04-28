Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,300,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 186.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 273,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 132,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $0.71 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

