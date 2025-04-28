Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,571,636 Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 268.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,391,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,571,636 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,970,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.15. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

