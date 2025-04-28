Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $30,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.00 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

