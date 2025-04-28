1,024,063 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,024,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,902,000. Tapestry makes up 1.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,471,000 after acquiring an additional 382,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $376,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 546,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tapestry by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Tapestry from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

TPR stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

