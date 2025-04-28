115,199 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,240,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,814,000 after buying an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $10,744,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.53.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $159.15 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

