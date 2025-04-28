Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Verastem comprises approximately 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Verastem worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 359,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 546.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verastem by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Verastem by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 65,265 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

VSTM opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $13.52.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.57). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

