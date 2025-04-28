Nantahala Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,306,716 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

