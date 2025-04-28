Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,632 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Fortress Biotech worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

