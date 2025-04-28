Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 7th Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,134 shares during the period. Q2 makes up 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.50% of Q2 worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $79.04 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Q2

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.