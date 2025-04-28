BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Zacks reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BKU opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. BankUnited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $44.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.26%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

